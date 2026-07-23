© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NH teenager sues Snapchat after ‘secure’ photos were hacked

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published July 23, 2026 at 4:35 PM EDT
A teen holds a cell phone
Luisella Planeta
/
Wikimedia Commons

A teenager from New Hampshire is suing the company behind the popular messaging app Snapchat, alleging she was misled into taking and saving explicit photos that were later hacked.

The suit, filed under a pseudonym, alleges that Snap’s “My Eyes Only” feature, which purportedly allows users to save photos in a private vault, encourages people to store explicit images.

The plaintiff’s account was hacked in 2021 and images stored inside her “My Eyes Only” were shared online, leading to harassment and extortion threats from strangers, according to court records.

The teenager, who is now 19 years old, along with her mother, allege Snap should be held liable for the emotional distress caused by the hack, and that the product violates New Hampshire’s consumer protection laws.

“When Snap designed, it knew or should have known that My Eyes Only extended the false sense of security provided by the ephemerality feature of Snapchat to further encourage youth users to create and save sexually explicit and other sensitive content of themselves on their accounts, while keeping the content hidden from their parents,” the lawsuit alleges.

Snap didn’t respond to a request for comment. The company has faced other lawsuits, including allegations its design is intentionally addictive for minors.

With nearly 1 billion users worldwide, the messaging app allows users to send images and videos that disappear. The lawsuit in New Hampshire, which was filed by lawyers from the Public Health Advocacy Institute, alleges the format entices minors to create and share explicit materials.

After her account was hacked, "Sophie Doe," the plaintiff, was contacted by strangers who threatened to repost the photos or contact her parents, if she didn't share more explicit photos.

“Keeping this secret took a tremendous emotional and physical toll on Sophie Doe, who became severely depressed, anxious, and traumatized by the constant threats and unwanted contacts from strangers, predators, and others who repeatedly threatened her with her My Eyes Only pictures,” her lawyers said in court records.

The plaintiffs are seeking damages, as well as an injunction requiring Snap to institute additional protections for minors who may face exploitation.

In 2025, authorities in Ohio arrested a man suspected of hacking into another minor’s phone, and found evidence he had also targeted Sophie. Authorities informed her mother, who was not at the time aware of her own daughter’s ordeal. The suspect, Andrew Venegas, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually exploiting Sophie and other victims.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content