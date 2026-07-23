© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hartford Land Bank cuts ribbon on new-build affordable home on former vacant lot

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published July 23, 2026 at 4:42 PM EDT
The Hartford Land Bank and The Mayor of Hartford, Arunan Arulampalam unveil a new single-family property built on a long-vacant lot in the Behind the Rocks neighborhood in Hartford, Connecticut on July 23, 2026.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
The Hartford Land Bank and The Mayor of Hartford, Arunan Arulampalam unveil a new single-family property built on a long-vacant lot in the Behind the Rocks neighborhood in Hartford, Connecticut on July 23, 2026.

The nonprofit Hartford Land Bank on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a single-family home built on the site of a longtime vacant lot in the city’s Behind the Rocks neighborhood.

The four-bedroom house at 647 Broadview Terrace was built by local developers Al Gary and Annette Gaynor, and will be sold to a household earning less than 80% of the area median income.

“Today, we gather to celebrate something that may seem ordinary at first glance but is truly extraordinary: a patch of empty ground transformed into a place where life, laughter and memories will take root,” said Marcus Ordoñez, Hartford Land Bank’s executive director.

Gaynor said communities and families in Hartford deserve high-quality housing.

“We could erect houses all over,” Gaynor said. “But put quality and time into it, and you’ll get families that want to stay. You’ll build communities back, and you’ll have neighbors that talk to each other, look out for each other.”
Hartford developer Annette Gaynor at the podium during the unveiling of a new single-family property built on a long-vacant lot in the Behind the Rocks neighborhood in Hartford, Connecticut on July 23, 2026. This is the first new, from-the-ground-up construction project on a former-HLB parcel, and is an HLB Homeownership Opportunity Property, meaning that the selected developer is required to either build or rehabilitate a property and sell to an owner who will themselves occupy one of the units for at least five years.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
Hartford developer Annette Gaynor at the podium during the unveiling of a new single-family property built on a long-vacant lot in the Behind the Rocks neighborhood in Hartford, Connecticut on July 23, 2026. This is the first new, from-the-ground-up construction project on a former-HLB parcel, and is an HLB Homeownership Opportunity Property, meaning that the selected developer is required to either build or rehabilitate a property and sell to an owner who will themselves occupy one of the units for at least five years.

Gary said work on the house was “done by 100% minority contractors and subcontractors.” The Hartford Land Bank’s website says the organization is “committed to advancing racial equity and justice in the city of Hartford. The Land Bank programs are designed to increase wealth among residents of color in the city of Hartford.”

Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam, who served as the Hartford Land Bank’s CEO prior to his election as mayor, celebrated the development as a win for the community.

“Building houses on these vacant lots is about creating opportunity with these areas that have been sources of blight and crime [that] made people feel crappy about their neighborhoods,” Arulampalam said.

“What you see today is a home that will house a family and that will bring life back into this property and that will allow somebody to create generational wealth here and that will flourish for many decades to come, hopefully,” he said.

According to Hartford Land Bank, the developers will list the house on the open market through a realtor. Prospective buyers will be required to complete paperwork verifying they meet the affordable housing qualifications and commit to living in and owning the home for a minimum of five years.
Tags
News Latest News
Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. Previously, he’s worked at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, as a general assignment reporter; Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa., as an anchor and producer for All Things Considered; and at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., where he both reported and hosted Morning Edition.
See stories by Chris Polansky

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.