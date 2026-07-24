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Your next summer listen: Audiobook picks from Traci Thomas of 'The Stacks'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 24, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT
A woman listens to an audiobook with headphones. (Getty Images)
Getty Images
A woman listens to an audiobook with headphones. (Getty Images)

Looking for your next great book listen? “The Stacks” creator and host Traci Thomas joins host Scott Tong to share her audiobook picks.

Book recommendations from Traci Thomas

NONFICTION

FICTION

  • Pool House” by Mary H. K. Choi, read by Joy Osmanski
  • Vigil” by George Saunders, read by Judy Greer, Stephen Root, MacLeod Andrews, Kimberly Farr, Mark Bramhall , Barrett Leddy, Eric Jason Martin, Karissa Vacker, Sunil Malhotra, Cassandra Campbell, Kimberly M. Wetherell, Aaron Goodson, and Maggi-Meg Reed
  • Half His Age” by Jeanette McCurdy, read by the author
  • Don’t Tell Me How It Ends” by Adrienne Thurman, read by Shayna Small

____

Here & Now‘s summer book club pick is Homer’s “Odyssey.” Have you been inspired to read it because of Christopher Nolan’s film? Do you prefer to read a book before seeing the movie adaptation? We want to hear your thoughts.

Send us a voice message by clicking on the button below, or submit a written response to letters@hereandnow.org. Please include your full name and contact information. And don’t forget to tell us where you live. Your response may be used on air. For voice messages, please say and spell your name.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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