'First ever' HBCU alumni network in western WMass

A native of Springfield, Massachusetts, is building what she says is the region's first alumni organization for Historically Black Colleges and Universities or HBCUs.

Founder of the HBCU Network of Western Mass., Tyra Amarie Allen, said alumni from HBCUs like Howard University, Spellman College, Lincoln and Hampton University live in the greater Springfield area. They aren't necessarily traveling to Boston to connect.

"That's a hike," Allen said, "so they don't really get as many people out there from our region."

Allen, who graduated from Howard University 20 years ago, said she is creating an organization to bring western Mass. alumni together, and for students just starting at an HBCU.

The first ever HBCU Western Mass event was July 23 in Springfield.

It was to be an alumni mixer Allen said — and a traditional student send-off.

"HBCUs are a different experience for people of color than going to what we refer to as a predominantly white institution," Allen said. "You know, it's culture. So for students in Western Massachusetts, those connections can be difficult to find — we're spread across so many communities."

While organizing the first meet-up Allen said she was surprised some people didn't know the historical significance of HBCUs; most opened after the civil war when Black people were barred from other colleges.