© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

As measles cases reach 35-year high, NH doctors consistent on safety, importance of MMR vaccine

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published August 6, 2026 at 9:07 AM EDT
Play area at a medical center
Olivia Richardson
/
NHPR
Play area at Dartmouth Health Children's Bedford location. The American Association of Pediatrics recommends kids get a 2-dose MMR vaccine.

Earlier this week, during an interview with CNN, US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. told parents to get their children vaccinated against measles, saying that the vaccine is effective.

While Kennedy has endorsed the measles vaccine — commonly referred to as MMR for its protection against measles, mumps, and rubella — in the past, his statement comes as the number of measles cases this year surpassed the total number of cases nationally in 2025. Kennedy continues to make inaccurate assertions about the safety and efficacy of vaccines that have been disproven by science.

There have been no reported cases of measles this year in New Hampshire, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Vaccine for kids informational poster at a medical center
Olivia Richardson
/
NHPR
Poster reads "We Champion Pediatric Vaccines."

Dr. Erik Shessler is a pediatrician and Associate Medical Director at Dartmouth Health Children’s for Manchester and Bedford. He said while New Hampshire doesn’t have any known outbreaks, it’s still one of the most contagious diseases out there.

“So one of the big things that we worry about with vaccine rates declining in general, and measles being a perfect example currently, is that once you get a whole bunch of people [who are sick] and we're below that kind of herd immunity protection, we are going to see outbreaks,” he said.

Shessler said Dartmouth Health Children’s Manchester and Bedford locations have seen more vaccine hesitancy, starting before the COVID pandemic.

“One of the things that over the years has come up as a question is people will sometimes ask, like, ‘Is MMR [vaccine] linked to autism spectrum disorder’ or something along those kind of lines,” Shessler said.

Many studies have demonstrated no connection between the MMR vaccine and autism, but if a patient had that concern, Shessler said he acknowledges it and actively listens so he can tailor advice to his patient’s concern.

“We know the vaccines are safe,” he said. “We know the vaccines are really effective. So getting your two MMR from at the age of one and at the age of four gives you like 97% protection.”

Children enrolled in childcare and school in New Hampshire are required to get the MMR vaccine, with exemptions for medical or religious reasons. The state health department uses the recommended immunization schedule for children by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

About 95% of children ages 19-59 months in childcare centers in the state have been vaccinated against measles for 2025-2026.

And 92.2% students in the state are up to date on their immunizations for the 2025-2026 school year. The state does not track individual immunization rates for school-aged children.

Sign up & receive top NH news stories delivered to you daily.

* indicates required
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Olivia Richardson
As NHPR’s health and equity reporter, my goal is to explore how the health care system in New Hampshire is changing – from hospital closures and population growth, to the use of AI and big changes in federal and state policies.
See stories by Olivia Richardson

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content