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'Wait Wait' for August 8, 2026: With Not My Job guest Sally Field

NPR
Published August 8, 2026 at 12:03 PM EDT
Sally Field attends Netflix's Los Angeles Premiere of "Remarkably Bright Creatures" in Hollywood at Netflix Tudum Theater on April 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)
Matt Winkelmeyer
/
Getty Images
Sally Field attends Netflix's Los Angeles Premiere of "Remarkably Bright Creatures" in Hollywood at Netflix Tudum Theater on April 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Sally Field and panelists Tom Bodett, Shantira Jackson, and Paula Poundstone. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

One Giant Crash for Mankind; Mexico meets Mexican-ish; Who's Watching the Baby?

Panel Questions

A Murder of Best Friends

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a show that just couldn't go on, only one of which is true

Not My Job: Legendary actor Sally Field joins us to answer our questions about the world's dumbest animals

This week, we're joined by legendary actor Sally Field, who's up for an Emmy for her role in Remarkably Bright Creatures. She plays our game called "Remarkably Dumb Creatures," three questions about the dumbest animals on Earth.

Panel Questions

Righty Tighty, Lefty Also Tighty; No Encores, Please!

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Get Your Back Out at the Outback; The Worst Part of Waking Up; The Waaaaah-dyssey

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after the big crash, what's the next story that'll get the Moon into the news?

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SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

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