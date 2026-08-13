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July was the hottest month ever recorded in contiguous U.S. — but not for NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Kate Dario
Published August 13, 2026 at 4:01 PM EDT
A sunny day at Hampton Beach earlier this summer.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
A sunny day at Hampton Beach earlier this summer.

This past July was slightly cooler than Julys in recent years in New Hampshire, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. With an average temperature of 68.3° Fahrenheit, it was the coolest July since 2021, but still above the state’s historical average.

Temperatures were highest in the southeastern corner of the state and lower to the west and north.

But across the contiguous United States, it was the hottest July ever recorded, with record-setting temperatures in the Mountain West.

New Hampshire saw a drier than average month, but not as dry as July 2025, when the state’s lengthy drought began, resulting in the driest summer ever recorded. According to the most recent data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, only a small portion of the state remains in drought, while about half is only considered abnormally dry.

Human-driven climate change is making New Hampshire hotter and wetter, and it’s increasing the likelihood of drought, according to the state’s 2021 climate assessment.

So far this year is warmer than average in the state, but the coolest one since 2019.
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New England News Collaborative
Kate Dario
As a general assignment reporter, I cover a little bit of everything. I’ve interviewed senators and second graders alike. I particularly enjoy reporting on stories that exist at the intersection of more narrowly defined beats, such as the health impact on children of changing school meals policies, or how regulatory changes at the Public Utilities Commissions affect older people on fixed incomes.
See stories by Kate Dario

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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