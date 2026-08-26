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COMIC: Trying for a baby? These lifestyle habits may boost your fertility odds

NPR | By Andee Tagle,
LA Johnson
Published August 26, 2026 at 5:02 AM EDT

So you're trying for a baby. Congratulations!

By now, you probably know that it's not always easy to get pregnant. Healthy, heterosexual couples in their 20s to early 30s having regular, unprotected sex have a 25% to 30% chance of getting pregnant in any given month, according to the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists.

Many elements factor into those odds, says reproductive endocrinologist Lucky Sekhon. That includes medical history, genetics, hormone balance, timing and just pure luck.

"Trying to get pregnant is like playing a slot machine," she says. "You can pull the lever by timing your attempts around ovulation, but whether things line up and you hit the jackpot are not in your control."

However, there are some lifestyle changes both men and women can make that can help boost your odds. That means making choices that support fertility, not hinder it — like getting regular exercise or cutting out cannabis, nicotine and alcohol.

Here are seven evidence-backed ways that may improve fertility. For a deeper dive on this topic, listen to our 26-minute episode hosted by Life Kit reporter Andee Tagle.

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For a deeper dive on this topic, listen to our 26-minute episode hosted by Life Kit reporter Andee Tagle.

This comic was reported and written by Andee Tagle and illustrated by LA Johnson.

This comic was edited by Malaka Gharib and CJ Riculan. The producer for the audio episode is Sylvie Douglis. We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

Listen to Life Kit on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and sign up for our newsletter. Follow us on Instagram: @nprlifekit.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Andee Tagle
Andee Tagle is a reporter-producer for NPR's Life Kit podcast.
LA Johnson
LA Johnson is an art director and illustrator at NPR.
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