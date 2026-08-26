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Liane Moriarty pens 'Big Little Lies' sequel 'Big Little Truths'

WBUR
Published August 26, 2026 at 11:59 AM EDT
The cover of "Big Little Truths" and author Liane Moriarty. (Courtesy of Crown Currency and Über Photography)
Courtesy of Crown Currency and Über Photography
The cover of "Big Little Truths" and author Liane Moriarty. (Courtesy of Crown Currency and Über Photography)

Liane Moriarty‘s 2014 novel “Big Little Lies” was not only a best-seller, but it also spawned an Emmy-winning HBO series.

Now, Moriarty has written a sequel: “Big Little Truths.” She joins Here & Now‘s Emiko Tamagawa to talk about the book.

Book excerpt: ‘Big Little Truths’

By Liane Moriarty

Excerpted from “Big Little Truths” by Liane Moriarty. Copyright © 2026 by Liane Moriarty. Published in the United States by Crown Currency, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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