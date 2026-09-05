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'Wait Wait' for September 5, 2026: Live in Ohio with Maggie Smith!

NPR
Published September 5, 2026 at 12:31 PM EDT
A photo of poet Maggie Smith
Devon Albeit
/
Maggie Smith
A photo of poet Maggie Smith

This week's show was recorded in Huber Heights, Ohio with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Maggie Smith, and panelists Annie Rauwerda, Mo Rocca, and Shane Torres. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

All Off Board! You're Gonna Feel A Little Pinch—And Love It; A Doll Grows Up

Panel Questions

The Age of Pheromone-Maxxing

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a controversy at the Graveley Fruit Farm, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Award-winning poet Maggie Smith answers our questions about professional wrestling

Peter talks to poet Maggie SmithMaggie plays our game called, "Oh, no! It's the inverted stomp facebreaker! " Three questions about professional wrestling.

Panel Questions

George Santos Is Back!; Smart Mouths

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Turn Your Career Frown Upside Down; Wild Times at the Petting Zoo; A Messy Way To Stay Clean

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that people are into needles, what's the next scary thing we'll learn to love?

Copyright 2026 NPR
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SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

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