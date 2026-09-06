© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunday Puzzle: SPA Day

NPR | By Will Shortz
Published September 6, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge

Today we're going to the spa. Every answer is a familiar two-word, phrase or name in which the first word starts with S and the second word starts PA-.

Ex. Purchasse of beer at a grocery --> Six pack

1. Something you install on a roof to generate energy

2. Photon, electron, or neutron

3. Dish scrubber

4. Money you get when you leave a job

5. Miscellaneous sheets to jot notes on

6. All-male social event

7. What's used to put graffiti on a wall

8. What you tear open in order to sweeten your coffee

9. Figure celebrated on March 17

10. Most populous city in Brazil

11. Political group that's to the left of the Democrats

12. Small bit of facial hair below the lower lip

13. Extra items at a repair shop

14. Informal term for a know-it-all

Last week's challenge

Think of a state capital and say it out loud. Change one vowel sound in it to name something many schoolkids study. What things are these?

Answer: Phoenix —> Phonics

Winner

Momo Brennan of Honolulu, Hawai'i

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Schwartz, of Florence, Ore. Think of a means of transportation in seven letters. Change the fifth letter to a U and read the result backward. You'll get a common Latin word followed by its English synonym. What words are these?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, September 10 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Will Shortz
Will Shortz has been the puzzle master for NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987.
See stories by Will Shortz

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate