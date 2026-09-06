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U.S. envoys visit Kyiv for first time after meeting Putin in Moscow

NPR | By Joanna Kakissis,
Joel Rose
Published September 6, 2026 at 5:06 PM EDT

US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff made their first trip to Kyiv, one day after meeting Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is an international correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine.
See stories by Joanna Kakissis
Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
See stories by Joel Rose

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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