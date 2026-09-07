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Cyber incident causes public schools closure Tuesday in Springfield

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published September 7, 2026 at 9:54 PM EDT
Springfield High School of Science and Technology in western Massachusetts.
1 of 1  — Springfield_High_School_of_Science_and_Technology_-_Springfield,_MA_-_DSC04919.jpg
Springfield High School of Science and Technology in western Massachusetts.
Picasa / wikimedia commons

All public schools in Springfield, Mass., will be closed Tuesday, September 8, following a "cyber incident that has interrupted the service of some systems necessary for essential school operations."

After-school activities in the district Tuesday are also cancelled.

“We understand that an unexpected closure creates significant challenges and we appreciate the patience, flexibility and understanding of the entire Springfield Public Schools community as we work to address this incident and restore systems,” said Superintendent Dr. Sonia Dinnall, adding that the schools closure will allow district officials to continue the urgent address of the issue.

The exact scope and size of the incident remains under investigation Dinnal said.

All Springfield Public Schools staff have been directed to stay off of district network systems until further information is known. Students with district-issued the laptops should do the same.

The closure is schools-based, but the district's Central Office remains open. Officials said some services, including phone lines, may be impacted.
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New England News Collaborative
Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing The Connection with Christopher Lydon, and reporting and hosting. Jill was also a host of NHPR's daily talk show The Exchange and an editor at PRX's The World.
See stories by Jill Kaufman

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