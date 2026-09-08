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How Caroline Rose threw out the rulebook on their latest album

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published September 8, 2026 at 12:45 PM EDT
Caroline Rose
Paige Walter
/
WXPN
Caroline Rose

You cannot put Caroline Rose into a box. Even Caroline Rose can't put Caroline Rose into a box.

Rose has always pushed against expectations, whether it's an industry that exploits artists, which led them to start their own independent record label, or their own ideas about what a "serious artist" is supposed to look and sound like.

Today, Rose joins me to talk about their new album, Gentling the Horse at the Walt Whitman Mall, out Oct. 23. They talk about learning to trust their instincts as a songwriter and performer, making room for fun and building a career outside the traditional music industry.

Rose also performs live, beginning with a song they've been playing for nearly a decade but only recently recorded for the new album.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod.  Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Copyright 2026 XPN
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Raina Douris
Raina Douris is the host of World Cafe.
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Kimberly Junod
Kimberly Junod is the senior producer of World Cafe.
See stories by Kimberly Junod

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

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The future of public media is in your hands.

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