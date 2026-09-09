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COMIC: If we fight, is our love doomed? And other honest questions about conflict

NPR | By Navied Mahdavian,
Marielle Segarra
Published September 9, 2026 at 5:01 AM EDT
Navied Mahdavian for NPR

Should we argue with the people we love? For Priya Parker, author of a book published in September, The Art of Fighting: The Transformative Power of Conflict, the answer is yes.

While many people dread conflict, it's not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, it's necessary if we want to be in close, authentic relationships, says Parker. So when you have a moment of misalignment with someone, try thinking of it as a signal. There's something here to talk about.

"We assume if the heat is rising, this must be bad. But the reframe is that there's something relevant here. I should pay attention," she says.

Parker, who has been a conflict resolution facilitator for 20 years, shares advice about common questions you may have about getting into fights — whether that's with a partner, a family member or a friend.

/ Navied Mahdavian for NPR
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Navied Mahdavian for NPR
/ Navied Mahdavian for NPR
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Navied Mahdavian for NPR
/ Navied Mahdavian for NPR
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Navied Mahdavian for NPR
/ Navied Mahdavian for NPR
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Navied Mahdavian for NPR
/ Navied Mahdavian for NPR
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Navied Mahdavian for NPR
/ Navied Mahdavian for NPR
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Navied Mahdavian for NPR
/ Navied Mahdavian for NPR
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Navied Mahdavian for NPR
/ Navied Mahdavian for NPR
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Navied Mahdavian for NPR
/ Navied Mahdavian for NPR
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Navied Mahdavian for NPR

Navied Mahdavian is a New Yorker cartoonist and the author of the graphic memoir This Country: Searching for Home in (Very) Rural America.

More comics from Life Kit

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To raise a confident little talker, learn to speak 'parentese'. So you've got a baby in your life. How do you talk to them, exactly? In this comic, experts explain why conversing with your baby is important — and share ways to help them develop their language skills.

Don't panic! 6 strategies to keep you calm in a crisis. House fires, mass shootings, emergency medical procedures and mental health crises. Emergencies can happen at any time — and knowing how to overcome feelings of panic, stress and indecision can be a matter of life or death.

This digital story was edited by Malaka Gharib. The visual editor is CJ Riculan. We'd love to hear from you. Email us at LifeKit@npr.org. Listen to Life Kit on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and sign up for our newsletter.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Navied Mahdavian
Marielle Segarra
Marielle Segarra is a reporter and the host of NPR's Life Kit.

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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