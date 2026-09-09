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State Rep. David Morales projected to defeat Providence Mayor Brett Smiley

Ocean State Media | By Jeremy Bernfeld
Published September 9, 2026 at 8:56 PM EDT
The Associated Press projected that state Rep. David Morales would defeat incumbent Providence Mayor Brett Smiley in the Democratic primary. Credit: Ocean State Media
The Associated Press projected that state Rep. David Morales would defeat incumbent Providence Mayor Brett Smiley in the Democratic primary. Credit: Ocean State Media

The Associated Press projects the challenger to have overcome the incumbent mayor

State Rep. David Morales is projected by the Associated Press to defeat Providence Mayor Brett Smiley in Wednesday’s Democratic primary.

Morales, a young state representative who identifies as a Democratic socialist, frequently framed the race as a simple choice about housing: Smiley vetoed Providence’s first-ever rent stabilization ordinance, arguing it would slow much-needed construction of new housing, and Morales vowed to pass it.

Endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Providence mayor Jorge Elorza, the 27-year-old Morales sought to cast the incumbent Smiley as an ineffective representative of the political establishment.

On the campaign trail, Smiley said he helped create thousands of new homes in Providence, while improving public safety and driving recorded incidents of violent crime to historic lows.

Smiley also led the city in the aftermath of a mass shooting at Brown University, offering daily updates on the public mourning process and the search for the shooter to an international audience.

But the incumbent faced scrutiny for implementing the city’s largest property tax increase in a decade, and managing what many perceived to be a slow cleanup after an historic snowfall last winter. He also faced frequent protests from opponents of Israel’s war in Gaza over his continued support for Israel despite the high civilian death toll.

In the heavily Democratic city, the winner of Wednesday’s primary is the overwhelming favorite to win the general election.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Ocean State Media’s Ben Berke and David Wright contributed to this story.
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Jeremy Bernfeld
Jeremy leads the newsroom at Ocean State Media, helping the team publish more investigative and accountability journalism that matters to Rhode Island and the Southcoast.

Prior to joining Ocean State Media, Jeremy was the director of collaborative reporting at WAMU in Washington, D.C., and founder of Guns & America, an award-winning national reporting project covering the role of guns in American life.
See stories by Jeremy Bernfeld

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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