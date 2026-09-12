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From window watcher to birder: My first steps

Vermont Public | By Joey Palumbo
Published September 12, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT

As I get older, I’ve been getting this feeling that I want to enrich my life with new experiences. I want to understand how folks get into things in their free time, and what those hobbies give back to them. But … where to start?

Join me, a complete newbie, as I get into something I’ve always been interested in but never knew how to approach. In this video, I explore the world of birding – I try a guided walk in Waterbury with Audubon Vermont, and then bird one-on-one in Franklin County with local expert and Vermont “Bird Diva” Bridget Butler.

Spoiler: As it happens, a lot came out of this that I wasn’t really expecting.

What did you think of this video? And what hobby should I try next? Let me know by filling out this quick survey.

Person holding binoculars with people walking away in background
Vermont Public
Joey looks like a natural with those binoculars, right?

David Littlefield and Mike Dunn contributed to this project.
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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

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