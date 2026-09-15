Vermont’s early homesteaders grew their own linen. One museum keeps the tradition alive

Behind the main building at the Ethan Allen Homestead Museum in Burlington, in a sunny patch of grass, people of all ages gathered around a small plot of straw-colored stalks.

Skye Makaris, lead educator at the Ethan Allen Homestead Museum in Burlington, planted this 200-square-foot plot back in spring. It’s filled with tight rows of flax — a crop that, in the late 1700s, was integral to colonial life.

Flax is the raw material that makes linen, one of the oldest textiles used by humans. Societies from the Egyptians, to medieval Europeans, to colonists in the late 1700s wore linen and used it for household goods like bedding. American-produced linen even became a touchpoint in the Revolution, as women began to make and wear “homespun” fabrics to become less dependent on textiles from Britain.

Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public Eve Schaub, left, and Skye Makaris, right, pull flax during the Ethan Allen Homestead's annual harvest.

People sought out linen then for the same reasons they do now.

“It is always pulling moisture away from itself, and it retains this natural moisture-wicking property as a textile as well," Makaris said. "So, to wear a garment made of linen next to your skin on a warm day is to have it constantly pulling and wicking the moisture from your skin.”

The flax harvest is held every year on “Fanny’s Day,” when the museum highlights the work of women on early Vermont homesteads.

Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public Skye Makaris shows museum visitors the first stage of processing flax after harvesting.

Fanny Allen was the wife of legendary Vermonter Ethan Allen. She maintained their home and farm and grew food for the family. Like many other homesteading families in colonial New England at the end of summer, she and her children would harvest their a plot of flax (records show the Allens grew about a quarter-acre), then spend weeks processing it into linen thread.

On the day of the museum’s flax harvest, staff and volunteers wore their best period garments. Makaris, portraying the day’s titular figure in a floral printed caraco, striped apron and straw hat, led museum visitors as they plucked handfuls of the stuff.

“When it's actually ready for harvest, it will come out of the ground almost effortlessly, almost like pulling a loose tooth,” she said.

The resulting pile of fibrous vegetation was then rippled — a term for the act of removing the seedheads with a comb-like device.

Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public Evie, age 9, practices rippling, in which the flax seedheads are removed using a wide wooden comb.

After this flax dries, it’ll be retted — either soaked in a tub of water or left out in the morning dew for weeks. An 18th-century word for “rot,” retting allows microbes to break down gummy pectin in the plant, making its tough outer husk easier to remove.

The next steps, breaking and scutching, slowly start to reveal the thin fibers. Then you can move on to hackling, when those fibers are combed until they become smooth, shiny, and a bit hair-like.

1 of 7 — skye-fanny-flax-scutching-ethan-homestead-zmcdonald-vermontpublic-20260815.jpg Skye Makaris demonstrates the scutching step of processing flax. She uses a scutching knife to scrape away the woody outer layers and further reveal the smooth fibers. Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public 2 of 7 — sid-angie-ripple-flax-ethan-homestead-zmcdonald-vermontpublic-20260815.jpg Sid, age 6, practices rippling, or removing the flax seedheads with a wooden comb, as Ethan Allen Homestead Museum Director Angie Grove looks on. Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public 3 of 7 — flax-seedpods-ethan-homestead-zmcdonald-vermontpublic-20260815.jpg Flax seedpods, which contain multiple seeds per pod, are saved for next year's crop. In the late 1700s, flax seeds would have been saved to be planted again, pressed for oil, used for animal feed and more. Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public 4 of 7 — skye-heather-living-history-flax-ethan-homestead-zmcdonald-vermontpublic-20260815.jpg Museum volunteer Heather Kenyon-Haff, left, talks with Skye Makaris as she removes seedheads from the harvested flax. Kenyon-Haff is leaning on a flax break, which is used to "break" the tough outer layers of the flax during processing. Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public 5 of 7 — flax-linen-tools-ethan-homestead-zmcdonald-vermontpublic-20260815.jpg Tools used to process flax into linen sit on a picnic table with several flax products in various stages of production. The wooden knife is used for scutching, and the board with rows of spikes, called a hackle, is used for combing the flax. Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public 6 of 7 — flax-linen-examples-ethan-homestead-zmcdonald-vermontpublic-20260815.jpg From left: Freshly harvested flax, two woven linen cloths, and processed flax fibers sit on a picnic table. Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public 7 of 7 — Flax-thread-closeup-ethan-homestead-zmcdonald-vermontpublic-20260815.jpg Skye Makaris holds two colors of processed flax fibers and linen thread that has been braided into a rope. The different colored fibers are a result of the retting process: The gray-colored fiber was retted using an outdoor method, called dew retting. The blond-colored fiber was retted in a tub of water. Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public

The result of all this physical work? “A skein of thread that's maybe the thickness of my thumb, and about a foot long,” Makaris said.

Old-time processes like this might seem like the stuff of days long past, but many small-scale flax producers still use the same methods now.

In the 10 years since the Ethan Allen Homestead Museum started demonstrating it, Makaris said she’s seen a growing interest in linen production. That includes individuals who want to try making linen themselves, with the same tools Fanny would have.

The Ethan Allen Homestead will hold its “Flaxstravaganza” event, where staff will show visitors how this flax is processed, on Saturday, Oct. 17.