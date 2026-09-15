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Mon Laferte: Tiny Desk Concert

NPR | By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published September 15, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT

From jazz and Tejano to norteño and ska, 'El Tiny' returns with a takeover from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 for Latin Music Month. 

Mon Laferte makes art in confrontation. In every new project, the Chilean-Mexican artist aims to contradict, expose or challenge norms; she takes the assignment of performing in an office space as no exception.

"For Your Consideration" opens Laferte's Tiny Desk with a cutting jazz number. Laced with critiques of the capitalist grind, her flank of corporate-outfitted musicians numbly nod along beside her. Song after song, she performs strength and insecurity — a theme she explores in both volumes of Femme Fatale — a contrast that only her shattering voice could convert to feminine power.

During "No Le Regales Tu Corazón," a song of pain and adoration written for her husband, Laferte makes no attempt to hide her emotions — tears stream down her cheeks and into her mouth. It's a powerful moment, a stunningly vulnerable representation of the artist within. And against the backdrop of our office shelves, that complexity and femininity feels altogether more divine.

SET LIST
  • "For Your Consideration"
  • "Femme Fatale"
  • "Hello Monserrat"
  • "No Le Regales Tu Corazón"
  • "Vida Normal"

MUSICIANS

  • Mon Laferte: vocals, Omnichord
  • Naomi Nakanishi: piano
  • Sebastián Aracena: guitar
  • Aarón Cruz: bass
  • Reona Sugimoto: drums
  • Alejandro Guardiola: trumpet
  • Leonardo Díaz: trombone
  • María Kim Grand: tenor sax
  • Giovanni Cigui: alto sax
  • Special thanks to: Manú Jalil

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Producer: Anamaria Sayre
  • Director/Editor: Maia Stern
  • Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Alanté Serene
  • Audio Engineer: Tiffany Vera Castro
  • Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez
  • Translator: Phoebe Smolin
  • Tiny Desk Team: Ashley Pointer, Josh Newell
  • Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre is co-host of Alt.Latino.

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SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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