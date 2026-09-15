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Why Ke Huy Quan would 'Never Say Die': Oscar winner talks about his new memoir

WBUR
Published September 15, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT
The cover of "Never Say Die" and author Ke Huy Quan. (Courtesy of Grand Central Publishing and Art Streiber)
Courtesy of Grand Central Publishing and Art Streiber
The cover of "Never Say Die" and author Ke Huy Quan. (Courtesy of Grand Central Publishing and Art Streiber)

Ke Huy Quan was a refugee from Vietnam who shot to stardom as a 12-year-old in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.”

But years of obscurity followed before he revived his acting career, winning the Oscar in 2023 for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Quan speaks with Scott Tong about his new memoir, “Never Say Die.”

Book excerpt: ‘Never Say Die’

By Ke Huy Quan

Excerpted from “Never Say Die: A Memoir by Ke Huy Quan,” published on September 15, 2026. Copyright © 2026 by Ke Huy Quan. Used by arrangement with Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group. All rights reserved. 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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