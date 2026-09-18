© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal judge dismisses DOJ lawsuit seeking Vermont voter rolls

Vermont Public | By Liam Elder-Connors
Published September 18, 2026 at 11:46 AM EDT
A woman in a blazer hands a piece of paper to someone next to her.
Abagael Giles
/
Vermont Public
Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas, photographed certifying election results at the Statehouse in 2024, had refused to share voter registration information, including personally identifiable details, with the federal government.

A federal judge in Rutland on Thursday dismissed a Department of Justice lawsuit seeking Vermont’s voter rolls.

The DOJ sued Vermont in December after Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas refused to share voter registration information, including personally identifiable details, with the federal government.

The Trump administration said in its filing that it requested the information to make sure Vermont was complying with voter list maintenance requirements.

But U.S. District Court Judge Mary Kay Lanthier, in her ruling on Thursday, wrote that the federal government overstepped its authority.

In a joint statement, Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas and Attorney General Charity Clark praised the ruling.

“The court made clear: The Trump Administration had no authority to demand access to the sensitive personal information of voters — including home addresses, dates of birth, and Social Security and driver’s license numbers. Vermont lawfully and correctly refused the Federal Government’s demand,” they said in the written statement.

The Trump administration has sued more than two dozen states that refused to turn over their voter rolls, according to CBS News. So far, federal judges have dismissed 23 of those cases.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Liam Elder-Connors
Liam is Vermont Public’s public safety reporter, focusing on law enforcement, courts and the prison system.
See stories by Liam Elder-Connors

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content