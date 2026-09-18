© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'The Wind Beneath the Stone' unearths the history of Irish stone lifting

WBUR
Published September 18, 2026 at 12:08 PM EDT
The cover of "The Wind Beneath the Stone. beside author David Keohan" (Courtesy of Chelsea Green)
Courtesy of Chelsea Green
The cover of "The Wind Beneath the Stone. beside author David Keohan" (Courtesy of Chelsea Green)

Stone lifting is a piece of Irish history that was mostly lost to time.

Until David Keohan, a world kettlebell-lifting champion, came along and brought it to light. Keohan has spent the past few years rediscovering the buried history of stone lifting and picking up some heavy boulders along the way.

Now he’s out with a book: “The Wind Beneath the Stone: My Quest to Unearth a Piece of Ireland’s Folklore”

He speaks with Peter O’Dowd about what he’s learned on his journey – about himself, his culture, and his community.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR Books We Love

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content