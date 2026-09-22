Congressional committee listens to testimony from family of five victims fatally shot by ICE

Ranking members of Congress responsible for investigation and government reform listened Tuesday to testimony from those who knew five victims fatally shot by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and who are demanding criminal prosecutions of those responsible.

Sean P. Murphy represents the family of Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent July 13. He was not the target of an ICE enforcement and had no criminal history.

Murphy read a statement from Guerrero's partner Karolina Rojas Alvarez.

"No immigrant should be murdered in this way. On behalf of my husband's family, my daughter and myself we want justice," he said.

Murphy said Guerrero had a Social Security number and valid work authorization issued by the current administration.

"While I desperately want to keep this focused on the tragedy of losing even one life. I would be remiss if I didn't address the elephant in the room," he said. "That on the other side of Johan's life lost is this administration's nefarious decision to steal and take that life."

Murphy said the Maine attorney general's office is investigating the shooting.

Committee members expressed concern about the ongoing lack of accountability and transparency by the Department of Homeland Security.