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Congressional committee listens to testimony from family of five victims fatally shot by ICE

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published September 22, 2026 at 6:39 PM EDT
A mural of Johan Sebastian Guererro and his daughter on a building in Biddeford.
Carol Bousquet
/
Maine Public
A mural of Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero and his daughter on a building in Biddeford.

Ranking members of Congress responsible for investigation and government reform listened Tuesday to testimony from those who knew five victims fatally shot by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and who are demanding criminal prosecutions of those responsible.

Sean P. Murphy represents the family of Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent July 13. He was not the target of an ICE enforcement and had no criminal history.

Murphy read a statement from Guerrero's partner Karolina Rojas Alvarez.

"No immigrant should be murdered in this way. On behalf of my husband's family, my daughter and myself we want justice," he said.

Murphy said Guerrero had a Social Security number and valid work authorization issued by the current administration.

"While I desperately want to keep this focused on the tragedy of losing even one life. I would be remiss if I didn't address the elephant in the room," he said. "That on the other side of Johan's life lost is this administration's nefarious decision to steal and take that life."

Murphy said the Maine attorney general's office is investigating the shooting.

Committee members expressed concern about the ongoing lack of accountability and transparency by the Department of Homeland Security.
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New England News Collaborative
Carol Bousquet
cbousquet@mainepublic.org
See stories by Carol Bousquet

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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