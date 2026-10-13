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Singer Laufey wants you to love the library as much as she does

WBUR
Published October 13, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT
Singer Laufey is this year's Library Card Sign-up Month honorary chair for the American Library Association. (Courtesy of Erlendur Sveinsson and ALA Graphics)
Courtesy of Erlendur Sveinsson and ALA Graphics
Singer Laufey is this year's Library Card Sign-up Month honorary chair for the American Library Association. (Courtesy of Erlendur Sveinsson and ALA Graphics)

Grammy-winning singer and musician Laufey is using her platform to encourage fans to go to their local library and sign up for library cards.

She talks with host Indira Lakshmanan about how growing up in Iceland felt like a fairytale and helped inspire her songwriting. She also shares how she feels about libraries being an important third space at a time when younger generations are yearning for something that feels physical and nostalgic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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