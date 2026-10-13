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Wabanaki Nations celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day and press for recognition of sovereignty

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 13, 2026 at 4:57 AM EDT
Maulian Bryant (left), executive director of the Wabanaki Alliance, and Barry Dana, former Penobscot chief, on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026.
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Maulian Bryant (left), executive director of the Wabanaki Alliance, and Barry Dana, former Penobscot chief, on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026.
Patty Wight / Maine Public
Live drumming and dancing were part of the celebrations for the event hosted by the Wabanaki Alliance on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026.
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Live drumming and dancing were part of the celebrations for the event hosted by the Wabanaki Alliance on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026.
Patty Wight / Maine Public
Richard Silliboy, former vice chief of the Mi’kmaq Nation, demonstrates making an ash basket at Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration in Augusta hosted by the Wabanaki Alliance on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026.
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Richard Silliboy, former vice chief of the Mi’kmaq Nation, demonstrates making an ash basket at Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration in Augusta hosted by the Wabanaki Alliance on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026.
Patty Wight / Maine Public

Drummers and dancers performed against the backdrop of the Maine State House Dome in Augusta Monday. It was part of a celebration of Indigenous Peoples' Day hosted by the Wabanaki Alliance.

Former Penobscot Chief Barry Dana says in recent years, the Wabanaki Nations have successfully fought to establish Indigenous Peoples' Day and also get rid of offensive school mascots. But he says they're still waiting for the state to recognize their sovereignty.

"I would like for the state to finally get to the point where it doesn't see natives as a problem," Dana says. "It was once called 'The Indian Problem.' Well, we're not a problem. The problem is a lack of understanding by past state leaders, seemingly just not wanting the tribes to have any power to govern ourselves."

Under a 1980 law to settle land claims, the state of Maine retained broad authority over the tribes. Gov. Janet Mills vetoed a tribal sovereignty bill in 2023, saying the legislation was overly broad and could result in costly litigation.

The Wabanaki Nations are the only federally recognized tribes that are not governed by federal Indian law and can be excluded from its benefits.
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New England News Collaborative
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight

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