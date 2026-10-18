© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump to close and renovate D.C. golf course, despite legal battle

NPR | By Andrew Limbong
Published October 18, 2026 at 10:09 PM EDT
A golfer walks near log sections cut from trees at the East Potomac Golf Links, in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
A golfer walks near log sections cut from trees at the East Potomac Golf Links, in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

President Trump has announced his plans to renovate the East Potomac Golf Links, a course in Washington D.C. that was already at the center of a testy legal battle.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump called the current course "old, broken, dilapidated, and of no further use or effect." According to the post, renovations will begin Nov. 15, and the course will be closed for approximately 15 months.

The area, 2 miles south of the White House, has been at the center of a heated legal battle for months. In February, a D.C. preservation group and two individuals challenged the U.S. Department of Interior and the National Parks Service over the planned renovations, arguing that a "championship-style golf course" would inflate tee-time costs for a golf facility that was originally intended to be "open to all people."

The Department of the Interior and the NPS have argued that the plaintiffs in the case have not established any actual harms done by the proposed changes, and that "plaintiffs' desire for NPS to cater to their aesthetic and recreational preferences does not create a legally protected interest."

In a hearing that grew heated at times, the federal judge in the case, Ana C. Reyes, ordered the administration to stop cutting down trees at the park.

Then on Friday, the defendants filed a motion seeking to disqualify Reyes, accusing her of bias. "Judge Reyes's behavior in this case is nothing short of egregious," the motion reads.

In his Truth Social Post, Trump made no note of the legal fight. He did state that the area was overgrown, and included a visual plan for the newly renovated golf course, "designed to the Highest Level of Golf and able to hold World Class Tournaments."

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday.

The East Potomac Park Golf Course is seen from the Washington Monument, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026, in Washington.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP
The East Potomac Park Golf Course is seen from the Washington Monument, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026, in Washington.

Skye Perryman, President and CEO of Democracy Forward, one of the legal organizations representing the plaintiffs in the case, issued a statement saying "East Potomac Park is a national park, golf course, recreational facility that is meant for everyone to enjoy. Our litigation is intended to protect this community jewel for the people and communities it serves and we will continue to work with our plaintiffs to defend it from unlawful and harmful intrusion."

NPR has reached out to the legal representatives for the Department of the Interior and to the White House for comment but has not heard back.

The golf course is just one of many instances where the president is exerting power to make a permanent stamp on Washington D.C. Trump has threatened to tear down the Kennedy Center, he is seeking to build a 250-foot arch near the National Mall, and he has reinstated controversial statues, such as Confederate General Albert Pike, who has been identified by historians as being behind the development of the Ku Klux Klan.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk.
See stories by Andrew Limbong

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content