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Adopted son of Maine lawmaker detained by ICE for two days while trying to move to Canada

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published November 2, 2026 at 3:11 PM EST

Maine state Sen. Denise Tepler, of Topsham, said her adopted son, Jessie Tepler-Mujambere, was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for two days last week following a traffic stop in New Hampshire.

She said Tepler-Mujambere, 28, is originally from Burundi and had been seeking asylum in the U.S. for years.

But as his case dragged on and his work permit wasn't renewed, she said he pursued Canadian citizenship, which he was granted this year.

On his way to Ottowa last week, Tepler said he was pulled over by local police in Colebrook, New Hampshire, who turned him over to ICE.

Jessie Tebler Mujambere in 2023, in a photo provided by his sister, Maya Tepler.
Maya Tepler
Jessie Tebler Mujambere in 2023, in a photo provided by his sister, Maya Tepler.

"I could barely breathe for two days, basically, I was so anxious and worried about him," Tepler said. "I was really worried they were going to move him to a different detention center and try to keep him."

An ICE spokesperson said in an email that Tepler-Mujambere had overstayed a visa. Detaining asylum seekers for visa overstays has become an increasingly common tactic under President Donald Trump.

The Colebrook, NH police department has what's known as a 287(g) agreement with ICE that empowers local officers to enforce federal immigration law. A Maine law that went into effect over the summer bans that kind of agreement here.

"I don't think local police departments are adequately trained in immigration policies and procedures to be arresting people on immigration charges," Tepler said. "And I think that's seriously problematic."

But with the help of the Canadian consulate and Rep. Chellie Pingree's office, Tepler said Tepler-Mujambere was released and made it to Canada on Friday.

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New England News Collaborative
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider

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