Blue wave crashes over CT General Assembly

Republicans lost at least five seats in the Connecticut Senate and nine in the House, with some races still to be determined early Wednesday morning, leaving the GOP with its smallest-ever presence in the upper chamber.

Democrats project majorities of at least 30-6 in the Senate and 111-40 in the House, with House Speaker Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, saying if other close races fall their way the advantage could be as much as 115-36.

In the Senate, races involving three other Republican incumbents, including Senate Minority Leader Stephen Harding of Brookfield, were too close to call.

Democrats said they definitely unseated three incumbents: Sen. John Kissel of Enfield, a state senator for 34 years, lost to David Kiner in the 7th District; Sen. Heather Somers of Groton lost to Joe de la Cruz in the 18th; and Sen. Jeff Gordon of Woodstock lost to Ethan Werstler in the 35th.

Democrats also won two open seats in Fairfield County. Rob Blanchard of Newtown won the 28th District seat that had been held by Sen. Tony Hwang, R-Fairfield, and Democrat Jill Oberlander of Greenwich captured the 36th District seat held by Sen. Ryan Fazio, the GOP nominee for governor.

The Republican base in Fairfield County continued to erode Tuesday, with Democrats also flipping state House seats in Newtown and Shelton, Democrats said.

House Democrats claimed early victories in the 106th and 113th House district, with Michelle Embree Ku unseating Rep. Mitch Bolinsky of Newtown and Bryan Lizotte winning the open seat in Shelton.

Democrats did not lose a seat in either chamber.

According to Democrats, other Republican incumbents to lose included Rep. Cara Pavalock-D’Amato of Bristol, Rep. Steve Weir of Hebron and Rep. Greg Howard of Stonington.

This story was originally published by the Connecticut Mirror.

