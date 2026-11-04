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Here's how some key demographic groups voted in the midterms

NPR | By Julianna Conley,
Connie Hanzhang Jin
Published November 4, 2026 at 12:43 AM EST
Bonnie Ford votes at the De Borgia School in De Borgia, Mont., on Tuesday.
Tommy Martino
/
AP
Bonnie Ford votes at the De Borgia School in De Borgia, Mont., on Tuesday.

The charts below show how various demographic groups voted in the midterm elections. The data corresponds to the share of voters who said they voted for a House candidate of each party.

The data comes from a poll of tens of thousands of voters, conducted by the firm SSRS for a number of news outlets, including the Associated Press. The full sample has a margin of error of plus or minus 0.6 percentage points.

Copyright 2026 NPR

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