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Live Results: Governor elections across the US

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published November 4, 2026 at 10:10 AM EST

From the Associated Press: Democrats scored victories in governor’s races in states long controlled by Republicans, including Texas and Georgia, riding a wave of voter discontent in Tuesday’s midterm elections to deliver a rebuke to President Donald Trump and GOP policymaking.

The wins delivered a majority of governorships to Democrats for the first time in two decades, allowing them to put up a stronger defense against Trump’s second-term agenda.

They also landed a historic victory, as Keisha Lance Bottoms’ victory in Georgia — a presidential battleground state — made her the first Black woman to be elected governor in the U.S.

Democrats also won in Iowa, Ohio and Texas, all states where Republicans have controlled state government for years.

The number of states in play was surprisingly large — a reflection of Trump’s poor approval ratings dragging on his party, with Democrats rolling up victories in presidential battleground states, heavily populated states and states that Trump won easily in 2024.

Iowa Democrat Rob Sand defeated Republican Zach Lahn, while Democratic state Rep. Gina Hinojosa beat third-term Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in Texas, where no Democrat had been elected to statewide office since 1994.

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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