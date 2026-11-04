© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford beats GOP incumbent for governor

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published November 4, 2026 at 4:48 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 04: Nevada Democratic gubernatorial candidate and current Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford speaks to supporters at the Nevada Democratic Party's election results watch party on November 4, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller
/
Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 04: Nevada Democratic gubernatorial candidate and current Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford speaks to supporters at the Nevada Democratic Party's election results watch party on November 4, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Midterms coverage: Live results | What to know | Stories around the country
Stay connected: NPR Politics Podcast | NPR Politics newsletter | NPR app

RENO, Nev. – In what was considered one of the most competitive gubernatorial races in the U.S., Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford unseated Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo, according to an Associated Press race call.

The Democrat will be the first Black governor of a state west of the Mississippi River. He was previously Nevada's first Black Senate majority leader and attorney general. He was first elected to the state legislature in 2012, and before that practiced law privately and taught math.

As attorney general, Ford successfully joined lawsuits against the Trump administration to uphold birthright citizenship, stop federal election interference, and restore education funding.

Loading...

Lombardo was elected in 2022 and was a sheriff before that. He was endorsed by President Trump.

Throughout his campaign, Ford blamed the state's economic woes on Lombardo and Trump, including some of the highest gas prices in the country at over $5 per gallon and declining tourism, which is one of the main sources of revenue, due to tariffs and immigration crackdowns.

Nevada also risks losing an estimated $1.2 billion in federal funding due to changes to Medicaid, food assistance and cuts in the Affordable Care Act health insurance.

Ford has pledged to bring back bills outgoing Lombardo killed in his record-breaking vetoes, including limiting the number of homes large corporations can buy and giving the state the power to adopt Medicaid negotiated prescription drug prices.

Lombardo campaigned on telling voters he would continue the work he did in the first term when he increased pay for teachers and state employees and set aside $133 million to develop housing for middle-income Nevadans.

Both candidates had a hand in tax breaks for data centers, but they've argued over who would be tougher on them now.

Lucia Starbuck is a political reporter for KUNR.

Copyright 2026 KUNR Public Radio

Loading...
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Lucia Starbuck

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content