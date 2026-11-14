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An NPR correspondent on what she learned following special education teachers all year

NPR | By Gabriel J. Sánchez,
Adam RaneyNirvi ShahJonaki MehtaRob Schmitz
Published November 14, 2026 at 5:48 PM EST

NPR's Jonaki Mehta talks about she learned from following special education teachers throughout a school year.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered.
Adam Raney
Nirvi Shah
Nirvi Shah is an editor on NPR’s education desk, where she specializes in working on journalism about students with learning differences.
Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is an LA-based NPR correspondent covering education with a focus on students with learning differences.
See stories by Jonaki Mehta
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin.
See stories by Rob Schmitz

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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