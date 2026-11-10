For centuries, they were separated by an ocean. But they knew their loved ones were out there. Now they’re together again.

Follow their journey in Reconnection: How New England Tribes Found Family in Bermuda.

This five-episode podcast from Connecticut Public reporter/producer Diane Orson sheds light on an almost-unknown chapter in American history: Native American slavery. Starting in the 1600s, European colonizers captured, bought and sold Native peoples from New England tribes. Some were shipped overseas, and sent to Bermuda. Through the generations, people in New England and Bermuda knew their loved ones were out there. Hundreds of years later, they've reconnected.

Visit ctpublic.org/reconnection to learn more, including an in-depth video, television special, digital stories, pictures and radio storytelling.

Coming November 16, 2026 on Connecticut Public Radio, CPTV and at ctpublic.org.