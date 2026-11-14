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Tiny Desk Radio: Nduduzo Makhathini, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr

NPR
Published November 14, 2026 at 1:13 PM EST
Burna Boy performs during a Tiny Desk concert on Sept. 16, 2019.
Mhari Shaw
/
NPR
Burna Boy performs during a Tiny Desk concert on Sept. 16, 2019.

Host Bobby Carter presents three African artists who are pushing the boundaries of jazz and pop. We'll hear a beautiful set from South Africa pianist Nduduzo Makhathini, plus Nigerian pop stars Burna Boy and Ayra Starr.

Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

Nduduzo Makhathini: Tiny Desk Concert

Burna Boy: Tiny Desk Concert

Ayra Starr: Tiny Desk Concert

Tiny Desk Radio is produced by Noah Caldwell and Walter Ray Watson. Our editor is Lars Gotrich. Neil Tevault is our technical director, and Suraya Mohamed is executive producer. Sonali Mehta is NPR's VP of Music. Our theme was composed by Kaelin Ellis.

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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