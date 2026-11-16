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North Atlantic right whale population struggles to rebound

CAI | By Amy Kolb Noyes
Published November 16, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
A right whale swimming beside its calf
Canadian Whale Institute/New England Aquarium, under DFO Canada SARA permit
First-time North Atlantic right whale mom “Mirror” (Catalog #4617) and her 2026 calf are seen together in the Gulf of St. Lawrence on July 8.

Scientists say there are 382 individual North Atlantic Right Whales, which is down seven from the recalculated prior year estimate.

Each year scientists from the New England Aquarium and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration collaborate on the calculations.

"The current population estimate hasn't changed much compared to last year," said Lindsey Jones, who manages the North Atlantic Right Whale Catalog at the New England Aquarium. "It's within the margin of error. So that indicates stagnation or, like, a slight decline in population numbers. So, it's not the increase we'd like to see with such a critically endangered population."

Jones noted the margin of error is only eleven whales.

"There's really good data on the species," she said. "So there's aerial surveys, vessel surveys all throughout their range. And those actually result in seeing over 90% of the population each year."
a chart showing right whale population estimates 1990-2025
New England Aquarium

While the lack of recovery is disappointing, the silver lining is that 24 calves were born in the past year. Jones says that is the fourth highest figure since records started being kept in the 1980s.

"Twenty-four calves is really exciting in a species with low reproductive success," said Jones. "We just need to make sure that those calves can grow to maturity and continue to contribute to the population."

The latest 2026 calf was spotted just last month in Canada. The estimate of 73 reproductive females remains unchanged.

“With 24 calves born this year, the whales are doing their part," Philip Hamilton, a senior scientist in the Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center, said in a press release. "But the overall lack of growth in the population is even more concerning when seen in the context of a number of proposed management setbacks in the U.S. this year. It’s disheartening to see our efforts to protect these animals backslide.”

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New England News Collaborative
Amy Kolb Noyes
Amy is an award-winning journalist who has worked in print and radio since 1991. In 2019 Amy was awarded a reporting fellowship from the Education Writers Association to report on the challenges facing small, independent colleges. Amy has a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University and an MFA from Vermont State University.
See stories by Amy Kolb Noyes

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