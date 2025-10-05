About Generation Gilmore Girls
From the creators of Generation Barney, meet Generation Gilmore Girls, a three-part podcast about the media we love and how it shapes us.
The television show Gilmore Girls first premiered in October 2000, and since then it’s reached millions of fans through streaming. The show stood out because of its focus on female relationships, its fast paced and referential dialogue, and its depiction of small town life. And it turns out that the inspiration behind that small town was right here in Connecticut.
Generation Gilmore Girls revisits the popular series and asks why it still resonates 25 years later. We learn how it shaped some of the actors who worked on it, and the fans who watched. It’s about the television that helps us become who we are, from the state that inspired the whole phenomenon.
Episodes drop Tuesdays, starting December 2. Listen below and follow us on your favorite podcast platform.
Want to be first to know when new episodes of Generation Gilmore Girls drop?
Sign up via email or text, and we'll send you a message to let you know when new episodes hit the feed! It's that simple. You’ll get a link faster than you can say “Coffee! Coffee! Coffee!”Sign me up
-
Lorelai and Rory Gilmore's fictional hometown of Stars Hollow was born after Gilmore Girls creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, stayed in northwestern Connecticut. The show premiered in the fall of 2000.
Other News for fans of 'Gilmore Girls'
- Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham’s Emmys Gilmore Girls Reunion Is Everything You Wanted
- ‘Gilmore Girls’ Stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel Joke About Show’s Low Budget During Emmy Reunion: ‘We Had No Money’ and ‘Looked Hungry’
- ‘Gilmore Girls’ Documentary in the Works With Kelly Bishop, Jared Padalecki, Chad Michael Murray, More
- ‘Gilmore Girls’ Is an Endless Buffet of TV Comfort Food
- Looking to create a ‘Gilmore Girls’ inspired getaway in Connecticut? Washington Depot has you covered.
- New Milford’s homage to ‘Gilmore Girls’ helps you plan day trips to some of Connecticut’s Stars Hollow adjacent spots, visit starshollow.org!