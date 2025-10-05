About Generation Gilmore Girls

From the creators of Generation Barney, meet Generation Gilmore Girls, a three-part podcast about the media we love and how it shapes us.

The television show Gilmore Girls first premiered in October 2000, and since then it’s reached millions of fans through streaming. The show stood out because of its focus on female relationships, its fast paced and referential dialogue, and its depiction of small town life. And it turns out that the inspiration behind that small town was right here in Connecticut.

Generation Gilmore Girls revisits the popular series and asks why it still resonates 25 years later. We learn how it shaped some of the actors who worked on it, and the fans who watched. It’s about the television that helps us become who we are, from the state that inspired the whole phenomenon.

Episodes drop Tuesdays, starting December 2. Listen below and follow us on your favorite podcast platform.