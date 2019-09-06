Your Mind Makes It Real: 'The Matrix' 20 Years On
It's hard to believe, but The Matrix is 20 years old this year. And its influence is all over the culture with bullet time and red pills and the "woah" meme and so much more.
We take the question of whether we're living in a simulation much more seriously than we did 20 years ago. We're much more attuned to the allegory for the trans experience that The Matrix might well have been.
And with John Wick 3 released this spring, Toy Story 4 out this summer, Cyberpunk 2077 out next year, and Bill & Ted 3 just finalizing production, the Keanussance is upon us.
GUESTS:
- River Donaghey - An associate editor at Vice, where he published the piece "Give Keanu Reeves Some Space, Everybody"
- David Sims - A staff writer at The Atlantic and the cohost of the podcast Blank Check with Griffin and David
- Emily VanDerWerff - The critic at large for Vox, where she published "How The Matrix universalized a trans experience -- and helped me accept my own"
- Rizwan Virk - Executive director of Play Labs at M.I.T.; his new book is The Simulation Hypothesis: An MIT Computer Scientist Shows Why AI, Quantum Physics, and Eastern Mystics All Agree We Are in a Video Game
Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired on June 19, 2019.