Your Mind Makes It Real: 'The Matrix' 20 Years On

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published September 6, 2019 at 1:11 AM EDT
thematrix.png
Warner Bros
/
Laurence Fishburne and Keanu Reeves in The Wachowskis' 'The Matrix.'

It's hard to believe, but The Matrix is 20 years old this year. And its influence is all over the culture with bullet time and red pills and the "woah" meme and so much more.

We take the question of whether we're living in a simulation much more seriously than we did 20 years ago. We're much more attuned to the allegory for the trans experience that The Matrix might well have been.

And with John Wick 3 released this spring, Toy Story 4 out this summer, Cyberpunk 2077 out next year, and Bill & Ted 3 just finalizing production, the Keanussance is upon us.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired on June 19, 2019.

