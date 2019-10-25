© 2021 Connecticut Public

Author Spotlights Connecticut's History Of Witch Hangings

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil
Published October 25, 2019 at 9:00 AM EDT
Connecticut resident and author Beth Caruso.
Beth Caruso - Connecticut resident and author; her books include One of Windsor: The Untold Story of America's First Witch Hanging and The Salty Rose: Alchemists, Witches & A Tapper In New Amsterdam (@oneofwindsor).
Chion Wolf

Massachusetts has long been a focal point in the history of early New England witch trials. But Connecticut also has a place on this dark historical timeline: as the site of the nation's first witch hanging. This hour, author Beth Caruso joins us to shine light this little-known piece of Connecticut's past, and talk about how it inspired her novel One of Windsor.

Later, Connecticut Public Radio’s Patrick Skahill tells us how a disease known as white-nose syndrome has impacted the state’s bats. Patrick recently traveled to Old New-Gate Prison & Copper Mine in Connecticut to report on a bat survey. We find out what he learned, and we also hear from you. 

GUESTS:

  • Beth Caruso - Connecticut resident and author; her books include One of Windsor: The Untold Story of America’s First Witch Hanging and The Salty Rose: Alchemists, Witches & A Tapper In New Amsterdam (@oneofwindsor)
  • Patrick Skahill - Science and environment reporter for Connecticut Public Radio (@ptskahill)

Chion Wolf contributed to this show.

Arts & CulturehistoryanimalsbooksConnecticutDEEPenvironment
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
