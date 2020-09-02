Considering Kubrick
2001: A Space Odyssey. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb. A Clockwork Orange. The Shining. Full Metal Jacket. Spartacus. Eyes Wide Shut.
This hour, a careful consideration of the filmmaker Steven Spielberg called "the best in history": Stanley Kubrick.
GUESTS:
- James Hanley - Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College
- David Mikics - Author of Stanley Kubrick: American Filmmaker
- Lila Shapiro - Senior reporter at New York magazine and Vulture, where she published "What I Learned After Watching Eyes Wide Shut 100 Times"
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.