The AIR Institute's goal is to help communities spark their creative economy. Through a certified facilitator, creative and business people come together in a workshop setting to find creative ways to solve a community problem as defined by the group.
Although we were spared the worst case scenario, Tropical storm Henri brought heavy rain and power outages to Connecticut residents. This hour on Where We Live, we talk about the storm’s impact in the state.
Thursday’s job data showed Connecticut’s economy is continuing to recover jobs, but the state still has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country. In the manufacturing sector, there are more job openings than qualified workers.
New data obtained by CT Public’s Accountability Project offers some insight into whether the significant uptick in car thefts seen between 2019 and 2020 was a one-year setback following decades of steady declines or the beginning of an upward trend.
The idea to bring a social worker into the Naugatuck Police Department started with the murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter, said Mayor Pete Hess.
On this episode of Audacious:You’ve maybe heard the saying, “Hurt people hurt people”. But what makes a person want to hurt - to sexually abuse - a child? And what does effective treatment look like. Hear from a man who did just that and spent 7 years in prison. He's the author of The Parent’s Guide to Protecting Children from Pedophiles.Also, the President of the Connecticut Association for the Treatment of Sexual Offenders shares her thoughts on how the sex offender registry could be revamped.
For much of the pandemic, the place we live and the people we live with has become our entire world.Almost one in three Americans lives in a “doubled up” household: with other adults who aren’t their partner or college-aged child.This hour, we talk about sharing living spaces.
With new cases of coronavirus delta variant ticking up in Connecticut, a number of the state’s 169 towns and cities are reverting to virtual public meetings and reimplementing mask mandates in government buildings.
UniteCT is working to disburse rental relief aid.
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the US, and it’s now a federal holiday. But Juneteenth isn’t the only holiday that recognizes the legal end of slavery in the Americas.August 1st is Emancipation Day in many English-speaking countries across the Caribbean.This hour, we talk about the history of slavery and emancipation in the West Indies.