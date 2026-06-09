Connecticut Public Earns Five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, Including Fourth Consecutive Overall Excellence Honor

HARTFORD [June 9, 2026] - Connecticut Public has earned five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, recognizing excellence in journalism in news, investigative reporting, sports coverage, innovation and overall newsroom performance.

Among the honors, Connecticut Public received the prestigious regional Overall Excellence award for the fourth consecutive year, a notable achievement that reflects the organization's continued commitment to high-quality journalism, storytelling, and public service. The award recognizes a comprehensive body of work spanning newscast reporting, feature stories, talk show interviews, digital journalism and other content produced throughout the year.

Presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), the Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most respected honors in broadcast and digital journalism, recognizing excellence in reporting, storytelling and innovation.

Connecticut Public received the following Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards:

Continuing Coverage

A Nonprofit Fails a Community, and Questions Lead to the Capitol

Excellence in Innovation

Meeting Monitor: Using AI to Surface Local News

Newscast

Connecticut Public's Morning Edition with Lori Mack

Sports Reporting

Come for the fights, stay for the fun: Connecticut’s pro hockey season begins

Overall Excellence

Moments in Connecticut: A Look at 2025 from Connecticut Public

The awards highlight the breadth of Connecticut Public’s journalism, recognizing impactful reporting and storytelling across multiple platforms and formats. The recognition for Meeting Monitor also underscores the organization's commitment to innovation, honoring its use of artificial intelligence to help surface local stories and strengthen community-centered reporting across Connecticut.

“We’re honored to earn this recognition from such an esteemed organization, and we’re thankful to RTDNA for these honors,” said Eric Aasen, Connecticut Public’s executive editor. “These awards are a tribute to our talented journalists, who produce a wide variety of high-quality, memorable and impactful stories and programs on a number of platforms. The Overall Excellence award is a wonderful honor that highlights Connecticut Public’s ongoing commitment to top-notch journalism, featuring journalists committed to giving their all each and everyday. We do this in service to our audiences, and we’re grateful to our loyal listeners, viewers and readers for their support.”

Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winners automatically advance to the national competition. National winners will be announced in August.

A complete list of 2026 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winners is available at: https://www.rtdna.org/2026-regional-edward-r-murrow-award-winners#region10