Connecticut Public Welcomes Travelers Executive Will Sargent to Board of Trustees

HARTFORD [September 22, 2026] - Connecticut Public has appointed William “Will” Sargent to its Board of Trustees, bringing more than two decades of experience in communications, marketing , and global business to the organization’s leadership.

Sargent has 25 years of experience in corporate communications and marketing, with a career spanning the United States, Europe, Australia , and Asia. He currently serves as Vice President, Communications, for Travelers’ Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance and International divisions. Based in Hartford, he leads a team of communications professionals in the U.S. and U.K. who develop and deliver content for internal and external audiences across multiple channels.

“We are delighted to welcome Will Sargent to Connecticut Public’s Board of Trustees,” said Catalina Samper-Horak, Board of Trustees Chair. “His deep commitment to public media, strong ties to the Hartford business community and understanding of the essential role public media plays in informing, connecting and strengthening our communities will be a tremendous asset to Connecticut Public.”

“Will brings to the Connecticut Public Board a deep appreciation for the vital role of public media, along with broad business expertise spanning the U.S. and international markets,” said Antoine Lewis, Board of Trustees Vice Chair and Chair of the Governance and Nominating Committee. “His diverse perspectives and interests will strengthen our ability to serve communities and tell stories across cultures statewide. We’re pleased to welcome Will and look forward to his collaboration in advancing our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut.”

Sargent joined Travelers in 2017 after spending nearly 10 years at Marsh, the global professional services firm, in roles of increasing responsibility, including Head of Marketing and Communications, Asia-Pacific; Head of Marketing and Communications, Global Specialties; and Global Head of Internal and Executive Communications. Earlier in his career, he held communications roles in Sydney , ; Washington, D.C. , and London.

In addition to his professional experience, Sargent has a strong history of community involvement. He served for several years as Fundraising Co-Chair for Madison A Better Chance (ABC) and was a regular volunteer with the Singapore Children’s Society.

“Some of my earliest memories involve public programming like ‘3-2-1 Contact’ and ‘Square One,’ sparking a sense of curiosity and learning that has never faded,” said Sargent. “I look forward to helping Connecticut Public deepen its impact on the Connecticut communities it serves and grow its reach in a media landscape that is changing faster than ever.”

Sargent earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Boston University’s College of Communication. Originally from Washington, D.C., he lives in Madison, Connecticut.