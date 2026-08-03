Connecticut Public Wins 2026 National Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Innovation

HARTFORD, CT [August 17, 2026]— Connecticut Public has received a 2026 National Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Innovation from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for its Public Meeting Monitor.

The Public Meeting Monitor uses artificial intelligence to help Connecticut Public journalists identify newsworthy discussions and decisions taking place at public meetings across the state. The tool monitors videos of meetings, helping to surface potential stories and allowing Connecticut Public reporters and editors to stay informed about more issues affecting communities throughout the state.

Journalists remain at the center of the editorial process. Connecticut Public’s newsroom uses information from the Meeting Monitor as seeds for story ideas, similar to story tips from the public. Whenever the newsroom goes ahead with a story, the Meeting Monitor information is verified and additional reporting takes place. Several of the tips have led to radio newscast content, as well as digital stories with higher-than-average reader engagement.

“We are thrilled to earn this prestigious national honor for such an innovative and unique project,” said Eric Aasen, Connecticut Public’s Executive Editor. "The Meeting Monitor is a credit to our organization’s creativity, collaboration and ingenuity. We are using AI in a responsible way that doesn’t replace journalists. This tool allows us to report on stories that we might otherwise have missed, especially in parts of the state that don't get a lot of news coverage.”

Investigative Editor Jim Haddadin proposed the concept behind the effort and Director of Technology and Solutions, Rob Gabaree, led the development work to bring it to life. Other team members include Susan Bell, Senior Director of the Data and Digital Services Bureau, and Lauren Komrosky, Connecticut Public’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Meeting Monitor also earned a 2026 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award. The project was also recognized with a 2025 Local Media Association Digital Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of AI in a News Organization.

National Edward R. Murrow Award winners will be recognized at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala on Oct. 12 at Gotham Hall in New York City.