Connecticut Public's Audacious with Chion Wolf Wins Prestigious Sigma Delta Chi Award for Podcast Excellence

HARTFORD [July 22, 2026] - Connecticut Public's Audacious with Chion Wolf has been honored with a prestigious Sigma Delta Chi Award from the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), earning national recognition in the Best Conversational Podcast Episode category.

The Sigma Delta Chi Awards are among the nation's most respected journalism honors, recognizing outstanding professional journalism across print, digital, television, radio and podcasting. The award highlights Audacious' commitment to thoughtful conversations, compelling storytelling, and meaningful public dialogue.

The Audacious episode chronicles a Connecticut man’s life before, during, and after incarceration , pulling back the curtain on a world most of us only know via movies or headlines.

The award recognizes the work of Audacious Host Chion Wolf and Producer Jessica Severin de Martinez.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Chion Wolf and producer, Jessica Severin de Martinez,” says Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows. “They worked on the episode for months and told the story without judgement and with great care.”

Known for tackling complex, thought-provoking and deeply personal topics, Audacious invites listeners into conversations that challenge assumptions, spark curiosity and encourage understanding. Through diverse voices and honest dialogue, the program exemplifies Connecticut Public's mission to inform, educate and inspire communities across the state and beyond.

“We’re delighted that Audacious has received this prestigious national honor,” said Eric Aasen, Connecticut Public’s executive editor." The Sigma Delta Chi honor is a tribute to our Audacious team, which works hard to build trust with people who feel comfortable enough to share their personal stories with us and our audiences. The team does it all with intention and heart.” Audacious airs on Connecticut Public Radio at 10 a.m. Saturdays and 11 p.m. Wednesdays and is also available as a podcast.

The Sigma Delta Chi Award adds to a growing list of national and regional honors earned by Connecticut Public in recent months, recognizing the organization's continued excellence in journalism, audio storytelling and public service. The recognition reflects the creativity, collaboration, and dedication of the Audacious team and reinforces Connecticut Public's commitment to producing impactful journalism that serves audiences with integrity and innovation.