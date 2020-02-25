© 2021 Connecticut Public

Environment
Environment

Critics Question Bringing More Belugas To Mystic Aquarium

Connecticut Public Radio | By Penina Beede
Published February 25, 2020 at 8:43 AM EST
Listen Tuesday at 9:00 am.

Amid the constant discussion of Connecticut residents leaving the state, the shoreline may soon be home to five new residents: Beluga whales. 

Mystic Aquarium has petitioned the federal government for permission to import five captive belugas to join its wildlife on display. Mystic says the move would help research to aid conservation efforts. But critics say the proposal is not only hazardous for the whales but also against US law.

And later: as oceans warm due to climate change, what will the future of marine life conservation look like?

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

GUESTS

Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired December 19, 2019

Environmentanimalsoceansenvironment
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
