The week in CT news: political polls, punitive damages, and pesky patellas
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This week Frankie & Johnny explain:
- A political poll identifying a “heated race” in Connecticut’s 5th District race between incumbent Democrat Jahana Hayes and GOP challenger George Logan.
- How much more Infowars host Alex Jones could be ordered to pay Sandy Hook families for lies about the 2012 shooting.
- More bad news for UConn basketball as another husky suffers a knee injury.
Frankie & Johnny premieres Fridays at 4:44 p.m. during All Things Considered on Connecticut Public Radio.