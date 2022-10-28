© 2022 Connecticut Public

Frankie & Johnny

The week in CT news: political polls, punitive damages, and pesky patellas

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano,
John Henry Smith
Published October 28, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT
Incumbent Jahana Hayes (left) and Republican challenger George Logan appear for the Fifth Congressional District debate at Central Connecticut State University October 20, 2022.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Incumbent Jahana Hayes (left) and Republican challenger George Logan appear for the Fifth Congressional District debate at Central Connecticut State University October 20, 2022.

Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This week Frankie & Johnny explain:

  • A political poll identifying a “heated race” in Connecticut’s 5th District race between incumbent Democrat Jahana Hayes and GOP challenger George Logan.
  • How much more Infowars host Alex Jones could be ordered to pay Sandy Hook families for lies about the 2012 shooting. 
  • More bad news for UConn basketball as another husky suffers a knee injury.

Frankie & Johnny premieres Fridays at 4:44 p.m. during All Things Considered on Connecticut Public Radio.

Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith

