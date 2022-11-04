The week in CT news: U.S. Capitol breach, daylight savings, UConn/UMass, and a farewell
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This week Frankie & Johnny explain:
- The mayor of Derby, Conn., is dismissing news that a fellow Republican elected official in his town entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
- State officials remind residents that even though the clocks are turning back this weekend, bars can't stay open for that "extra hour."
- UConn football faces off against UMass for the 76th time Friday night in East Hartford.
- The final “Where We Live” hosted by Connecticut Public’s Lucy Nalpathanchil.
Frankie & Johnny premieres Fridays at 4:44 p.m. during All Things Considered on Connecticut Public Radio.