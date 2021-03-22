REBROADCAST* (Almost) Everybody Hurts: An Exploration of Pain

Imagine feeling like you have glass shards running through your blood, and imagine your doctors don’t believe how much pain you’re in.

Then, imagine you’re in a different body, incapable of feeling any pain at all.

Then, in body number three, you inflict pain on yourself so you can rate it. For science.

Pain is a mystery in so many ways, but the way we evaluate it, make sense of it, and how we recognize it in other people, can change how we understand it.

Today: From sickle cell, to CIP (Congenital Insensitivity to Pain), to the Schmidt Pain Index, hear three snapshots of pain.

This episode originally aired on October 17, 2020.

