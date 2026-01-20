© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Learning Snacks: All About Alma: New Episodes of Alma’s Way!

This week is all about Alma! NEW episodes of Alma’s Way are here! Alma’s Way is about confident 6-year-old Alma, who lives in the Bronx with her family. In each episode, Alma thinks through everyday challenges by stopping to observe, reflect, and make thoughtful decisions. The trio of new episodes celebrates Black cowboy culture, creative “crowns”, and quintessential NYC eats!

FOR KIDS: ALL ABOUT ALMA!
Alma’s Way is all about problem-solving. Watch Alma and her friends as they explore their neighborhood, play together and learn to make kind and thoughtful choices. Or play along with these Alma’s Way games in both Spanish and English!

FOR PARENTS: THINKING IT THROUGH WITH ALMA'S WAY
Alma’s Way is an engaging, animated series for children ages 4 to 6 created by Sonia Manzano, who played Maria on Sesame Street. Alma speaks directly to the audience in her “Think Through” moments, where she learns to think for herself and make decisions by understanding other people’s points of view. Alma helps children learn confidence and persistence. For more information about the show, visit this link.

FOR EDUCATORS: LESSONS IN ALMA'S WAY
Alma’s Way is a great classroom resource for supporting social-emotional learning and critical thinking. The show helps students practice thinking things through and perspective-taking while problem-solving. Try out a lesson this week on classroom murals featuring Alma’s Way!

Firsts with Daniel Tiger & Sesame Street
Milestone moments can feel scary. PBS KIDS can help your child feel brave during their big firsts! New episodes from Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood and Sesame Street feature stories about a first trip to the dentist, a first boat trip and more!
Learn More


Quick Links