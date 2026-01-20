Learning Snacks: All About Alma: New Episodes of Alma’s Way!

FOR KIDS: ALL ABOUT ALMA!

Alma’s Way is all about problem-solving. Watch Alma and her friends as they explore their neighborhood, play together and learn to make kind and thoughtful choices. Or play along with these Alma’s Way games in both Spanish and English!

FOR PARENTS: THINKING IT THROUGH WITH ALMA'S WAY

Alma’s Way is an engaging, animated series for children ages 4 to 6 created by Sonia Manzano, who played Maria on Sesame Street. Alma speaks directly to the audience in her “Think Through” moments, where she learns to think for herself and make decisions by understanding other people’s points of view. Alma helps children learn confidence and persistence. For more information about the show, visit this link.

FOR EDUCATORS: LESSONS IN ALMA'S WAY

Alma’s Way is a great classroom resource for supporting social-emotional learning and critical thinking. The show helps students practice thinking things through and perspective-taking while problem-solving. Try out a lesson this week on classroom murals featuring Alma’s Way!