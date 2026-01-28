Learning Snacks: Be Brave and Try Something New with Daniel Tiger!

FOR KIDS: DANIEL LOVES TRYING NEW THINGS!

Daniel Tiger loves to explore the Neighborhood of Make-Believe with his friends and family. Through games and songs, Daniel learns all about how to be a good friend , take chances and navigate school . For full episodes, visit this link !

FOR PARENTS: LITTLE LESSONS FROM DANIEL

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood shares authentic stories for preschool aged children based on extensive input from early childhood specialists, over 40 years of formative research and the work of Fred Rogers. The show teaches children to manage emotions , navigate social relationships and practice routines.