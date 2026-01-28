Learning Snacks: Be Brave and Try Something New with Daniel Tiger!
FOR KIDS: DANIEL LOVES TRYING NEW THINGS!
Daniel Tiger loves to explore the Neighborhood of Make-Believe with his friends and family. Through games and songs, Daniel learns all about how to be a good friend, take chances and navigate school. For full episodes, visit this link!
FOR PARENTS: LITTLE LESSONS FROM DANIEL
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood shares authentic stories for preschool aged children based on extensive input from early childhood specialists, over 40 years of formative research and the work of Fred Rogers. The show teaches children to manage emotions, navigate social relationships and practice routines.
FOR EDUCATORS: LEARNERS LOVE DANIEL!
Using Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood in the classroom is a fun and familiar way to get students problem solving through school moments. The strategy songs and fun characters make it easy for students to remember using their words, expressing feelings and calming their bodies. Visit PBS Learning Media’s Daniel Tiger Collection for more classroom tips and tricks. Many lesson plans and videos are also available in ASL!